Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.