BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of BELIMO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BELIMO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $7,399.99 on Friday. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $7,399.99 and a 12-month high of $8,550.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,019.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,367.14.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

