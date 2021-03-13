Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 949.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 418.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

