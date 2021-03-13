Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 11th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Beach Energy stock remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Friday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

