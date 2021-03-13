BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCTG stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. BCTG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

