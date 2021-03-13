Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.78 ($87.98).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.48 ($91.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.09. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

