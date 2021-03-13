BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
BVC stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.67 million and a PE ratio of 45.27. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.09.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
