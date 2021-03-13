BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.67 million and a PE ratio of 45.27. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.09.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

