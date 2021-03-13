Basic Attention Token Trading 24.8% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $458.96 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

