Barry Emerson Sells 18,300 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $326.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

