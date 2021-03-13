Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $443,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $102.24. 37,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

