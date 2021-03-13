Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476,486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $554,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $9,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.74. 754,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665,945. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $475.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

