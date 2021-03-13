Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.33% of AON worth $158,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

NYSE AON traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.