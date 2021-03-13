Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $119,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $20.84. 68,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,415. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

