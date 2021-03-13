Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 1,328,466 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $229,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,980,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,423,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 214,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,659. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

