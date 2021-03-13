Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,301,198 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.94% of MGIC Investment worth $82,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $24,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

