Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $61.45 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.12% of Rogers worth $61,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,572. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $194.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 627.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.