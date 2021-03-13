Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,754 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.73% of Materion worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

