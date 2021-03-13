Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 909,536 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 909,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

