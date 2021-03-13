Barrington Research Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $33.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCCI. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

