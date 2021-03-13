Barrington Research Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $33.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on HCCI. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
