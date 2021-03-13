Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 572,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 584,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 688.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

