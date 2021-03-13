Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,763 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Barrick Gold worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 127,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2,178.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 1,230,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

