Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNED opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

