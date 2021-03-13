Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 614,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 877,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

