Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $403.16 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $443.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.