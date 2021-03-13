Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.63. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.