Barclays PLC Purchases 101,852 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 115,740.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. 5,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,404. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $2,349,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $4,694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,964 shares of company stock worth $134,222,806. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

