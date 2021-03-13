Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

