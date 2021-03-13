Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TPB stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.68 million, a PE ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

