Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 262,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seacor were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,841,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,106,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,124,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,239 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

