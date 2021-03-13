Barclays PLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,467. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

