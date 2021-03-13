Barclays PLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.