Barclays PLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $187.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.