Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.66 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,493. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

