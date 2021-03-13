Barclays PLC Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,819,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,610,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87.

