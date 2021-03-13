Barclays PLC Buys 81,598 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. 45,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,509. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

