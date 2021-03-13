Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.97. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.50. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.