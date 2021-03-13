Barclays PLC Acquires 9,913 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

