Barclays Begins Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. 15,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,462. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PPD during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPD by 148.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

