Bank OZK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,045 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 956% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

Bank OZK stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 734,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

