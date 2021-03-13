Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $32.20 Average PT from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 734,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.