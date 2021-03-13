Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,459 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of nVent Electric worth $35,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

