Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,334,423 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NYSE FCAU opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 228.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCAU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

