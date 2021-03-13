Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,321 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDV. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,643,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,996,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV opened at $31.79 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.