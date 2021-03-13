Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,059,810 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $43,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apache by 463.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apache by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apache by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

