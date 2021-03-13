Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $249.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $262.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13.

