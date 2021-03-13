Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Worthington Industries worth $31,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 314,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 31.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

