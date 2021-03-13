Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $38,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 95.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

CVGW opened at $80.42 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

