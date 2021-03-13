Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,955 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $34,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.