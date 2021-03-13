Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of ICU Medical worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 72.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.89.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

