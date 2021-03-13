Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of CNO Financial Group worth $40,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

